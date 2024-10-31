Maharashtra Politics: Allies and Estrangements Ahead of Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed any possibility of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray joining the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming state assembly elections. Despite Thackeray's past support for the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis described the current situation as one where Thackeray's role has notably shifted. By fielding multiple candidates, Thackeray is directly opposing Mahayuti-affiliated candidates.

Fadnavis reiterated that the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, and other smaller parties, remains robust and cohesive. He emphasized that although strategic alliances may occur elsewhere, the core alliance remains intact, and he is confident about Mahayuti's performance in the forthcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut raised questions regarding Thackeray's recent praise of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Raut suggested such declarations are driven by concerns over his son's political career, implying a tactical shift in Thackeray's alliances. Raut also accused BJP leaders, including Fadnavis, of undermining their party's identity, claiming a broader conspiracy. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)