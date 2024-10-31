A fire broke out at the headquarters of Bangladesh's Jatiya Party, exacerbating the political chaos following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. The incident, which left no immediate reports of injuries, remains unclaimed as investigators work to determine the perpetrators.

Clashes erupted between attackers and party members in Dhaka, resulting in a blaze at the Bijoy Nagar location. Firefighters responded promptly, as the extent of damage remains uncertain. The student movement, accused of supporting this act, campaigned against Hasina's authoritarian tenure, seeking societal change.

With Muhammad Yunus now leading an interim government, the challenge lies in restoring stability and addressing the dozens of fatalities during Hasina's controversial end of leadership. The country's future hinges on resolving deep-rooted divisions among its political landscape.

