Left Menu

Fire Engulfs Bangladesh's Jatiya Party Headquarters Amid Political Turmoil

The headquarters of Bangladesh's Jatiya Party was set ablaze amid political unrest following Sheikh Hasina's ouster. The attack, for which no one claimed responsibility, saw clashes in Dhaka. Complaints were directed against students, while the government struggles to restore stability under the interim leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:20 IST
Fire Engulfs Bangladesh's Jatiya Party Headquarters Amid Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A fire broke out at the headquarters of Bangladesh's Jatiya Party, exacerbating the political chaos following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. The incident, which left no immediate reports of injuries, remains unclaimed as investigators work to determine the perpetrators.

Clashes erupted between attackers and party members in Dhaka, resulting in a blaze at the Bijoy Nagar location. Firefighters responded promptly, as the extent of damage remains uncertain. The student movement, accused of supporting this act, campaigned against Hasina's authoritarian tenure, seeking societal change.

With Muhammad Yunus now leading an interim government, the challenge lies in restoring stability and addressing the dozens of fatalities during Hasina's controversial end of leadership. The country's future hinges on resolving deep-rooted divisions among its political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024