Centenarians to Cast Votes in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Over 47,000 centenarians are among the 9.7 crore voters in Maharashtra eligible to vote in the November 20 assembly elections. The state has over 22 lakh young voters aged 18-19 and a significant number of centenarians reaching up to 109 years old.
Maharashtra is gearing up for the assembly polls on November 20, with more than 9.7 crore voters eligible to exercise their democratic rights. Notably, the voter list includes an impressive number of 47,392 centenarians, as highlighted by the Election Commission data.
According to data from the state's Chief Electoral Officer, the youngest segment of voters, those aged 18-19 years, totals 22,22,704. This blend of youthful and seasoned voters reflects the diverse age bracket of the electoral demographic.
The state's registered voters tally up to 9,70,25,119, comprising 5,00,22,739 men, 4,69,96,279 women, and 6,101 individuals identifying as the third gender. The poll results are expected to be announced three days following the voting date.
