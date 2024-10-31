Left Menu

Diwali Exchange: A Meeting of Leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu met at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange Diwali greetings. The meeting was highlighted in a post on X, accompanied by photographs of the two leaders. This gesture marked a significant moment of camaraderie between the country's top leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a cordial display of leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday to extend Diwali greetings to President Droupadi Murmu. The interaction was announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on its social media handle, X, capturing the spirit of the festive occasion.

The official post shared images of the meeting, showcasing a warm exchange between the Prime Minister and the President. Such exchanges between the country's top leaders emphasize the harmony and camaraderie that are hallmarks of their relationship.

This meeting stands as a testament to the unity and festive spirit shared among India's leading representatives, as acknowledged in their Diwali greetings. It underscores the importance of maintaining connections and traditions at the highest levels of governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

