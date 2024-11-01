Devender Rana: Influential Jammu Politician Passes Away

Devender Singh Rana, a key BJP figure and MLA from Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota constituency, died at a private hospital in Haryana's Fraidabad, a party spokesman confirmed on Thursday. The cause of death remains unclear.

Rana, the younger sibling of Union minister Jitendra Singh, was renowned for his powerful voice representing Jammu's Dogra community. Elected to the J-K Assembly recently, his passing was met with widespread disbelief. J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary expressed deep sorrow on social media, offering condolences to Rana's family and the Prime Minister's Office's Jitendra Singh.

Rana's political journey began with the NC, transitioning to the BJP in 2021 after two decades. His influential role in Jammu and Kashmir politics was marked by a high electoral win margin against the National Conference in Nagrota. His death is a significant loss to the BJP and his supporters, who gathered en masse at his Jammu residence to pay their respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)