Controversy Ignites Over Georgia's Election: Opposition Holds Protest

Three opposition parties in Georgia claim the recent parliamentary election was rigged in favor of the ruling Georgian Dream party. With discrepancies in reported results, an exit poll suggests possible voting irregularities, sparking planned protests. Western nations have called for an investigation into alleged voting violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 01:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 01:49 IST
Three opposition parties in Georgia have raised allegations that last weekend's parliamentary election was rigged to favor the ruling Georgian Dream party. The dispute gained traction as an exit poll conducted by the global market research firm HarrisX reported significant discrepancies in the official results provided by the Central Election Commission (CEC), signaling potential voting irregularities.

The opposition parties, backed by data from HarrisX and commissioned by Georgian opposition television station Mtavari Arkhi, claim that the combined opposition was on track for a parliamentary majority. Ana Dolidze, representing the Strong Georgia opposition bloc, announced upcoming protests, outlining their plan to peacefully challenge the election results within legal frameworks.

While Georgian Dream secured nearly 54% of the vote according to the CEC, international observing missions and Western countries have voiced concerns over severe allegations of voting violations, demanding comprehensive investigations. The disputed election results are seen as pivotal in determining Georgia's future alignment, either towards Russia or the European Union.

