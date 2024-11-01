Shakti Scheme Controversy: Politics of Promises in Karnataka
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar clarified that his statement on the Shakti scheme, offering free bus rides for women, was misrepresented, suggesting a withdrawal. His comments followed Congress leader Kharge's criticism and sparked controversy, with Shivakumar attributing opposition uproar to their political agendas.
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, addressed the media clarifying his stance on the Shakti scheme, amid criticisms that his comments were misconstrued as a move to withdraw the initiative.
Shivakumar explained that his comments about some women willing to pay for bus travel were taken out of context, emphasizing that the program remains intact.
In a political twist, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks seemingly targeted Shivakumar, providing an opportunity for BJP critiques, highlighting tensions within Karnataka's political landscape.
