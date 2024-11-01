Left Menu

Shakti Scheme Controversy: Politics of Promises in Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar clarified that his statement on the Shakti scheme, offering free bus rides for women, was misrepresented, suggesting a withdrawal. His comments followed Congress leader Kharge's criticism and sparked controversy, with Shivakumar attributing opposition uproar to their political agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:35 IST
Shakti Scheme Controversy: Politics of Promises in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, addressed the media clarifying his stance on the Shakti scheme, amid criticisms that his comments were misconstrued as a move to withdraw the initiative.

Shivakumar explained that his comments about some women willing to pay for bus travel were taken out of context, emphasizing that the program remains intact.

In a political twist, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks seemingly targeted Shivakumar, providing an opportunity for BJP critiques, highlighting tensions within Karnataka's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024