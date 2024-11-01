Maryam Nawaz Declares Imran Khan's Political Era Over

Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab, has announced that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's time in power is definitively over. During a recent event, she remarked that Khan, currently incarcerated, hoped for public unrest but has only been left nursing his wounds in jail.

Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been detained since August 2023 on multiple charges. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), bolstered by military backing, remains confident that Khan's political return is highly unlikely.

Federal Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal has previously stated that Khan will remain imprisoned throughout the current government's tenure. Meanwhile, PML-N continues to address criticisms of their infrastructure projects, comparing their development strategy to Dubai's success story.

