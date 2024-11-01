Left Menu

Maryam Nawaz Declares Imran Khan's Political Era Over

Pakistan Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz claims that jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's political career is over. She comments on Khan's waning influence and the support for the PML-N by the military, affirming the former leader's slim chances of regaining power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:47 IST
Maryam Nawaz Declares Imran Khan's Political Era Over
Maryam Nawaz
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab, has announced that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's time in power is definitively over. During a recent event, she remarked that Khan, currently incarcerated, hoped for public unrest but has only been left nursing his wounds in jail.

Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been detained since August 2023 on multiple charges. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), bolstered by military backing, remains confident that Khan's political return is highly unlikely.

Federal Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal has previously stated that Khan will remain imprisoned throughout the current government's tenure. Meanwhile, PML-N continues to address criticisms of their infrastructure projects, comparing their development strategy to Dubai's success story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024