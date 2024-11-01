Political Storm Rages: Arvind Sawant and Shaina NC Spar Over Controversial Comment

In a rapidly escalating political dispute, Arvind Sawant denied accusations surrounding his recent controversial commentary, which many allege was aimed at Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC. The UBT faction MP insists he never mentioned her name, emphasizing the remark targeted outsiders deemed unsuitable for local contexts.

Sawant launched a fresh critique against Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of propagating falsehoods, citing the alleged Rs 75,000 crore irrigation scam involving NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Sawant claimed that such actions illustrate the ruling party's inherent lack of integrity.

Meanwhile, Sawant maintains a robust defense of his longstanding political career, underscoring his respect for women, while decrying the defamation campaign against him. In contrast, Shaina NC sharply criticized Sawant's remarks, questioning his respect for women, and emphasizing the need for accountability. Legal proceedings against Sawant under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have ensued.

