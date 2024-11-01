Controversial Comment Sparks Political Uproar in Maharashtra

An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant following his controversial comment referring to assembly candidate Shaina N C as 'imported maal'. The term, considered derogatory, has stirred significant political and social unrest within Maharashtra.

Shaina, contesting the Mumbadevi seat, condemned the remark, asserting that it reflected the outdated mentality of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. Supporters have rallied behind her, emphasizing the need for respectful discourse, especially towards women, in political landscapes.

Sawant defended his words, claiming they were taken out of context, yet his explanation has not quelled the criticism. The incident has put the spotlight on broader gender issues within the region's political sphere as calls for an apology grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)