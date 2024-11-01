Left Menu

Controversial Comment Sparks Political Uproar in Maharashtra

An FIR was lodged against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant for derogatorily referring to rival candidate Shaina N C as 'imported maal'. This sparked a political storm, with multiple leaders condemning the remark. Sawant stated it was misinterpreted, igniting a debate on women's respect in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:31 IST
Controversial Comment Sparks Political Uproar in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant following his controversial comment referring to assembly candidate Shaina N C as 'imported maal'. The term, considered derogatory, has stirred significant political and social unrest within Maharashtra.

Shaina, contesting the Mumbadevi seat, condemned the remark, asserting that it reflected the outdated mentality of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. Supporters have rallied behind her, emphasizing the need for respectful discourse, especially towards women, in political landscapes.

Sawant defended his words, claiming they were taken out of context, yet his explanation has not quelled the criticism. The incident has put the spotlight on broader gender issues within the region's political sphere as calls for an apology grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024