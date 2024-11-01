Left Menu

Kharge Slams Modi: 'Modi Ki Guarantee' a Cruel Joke on 140 Crore Indians

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge heavily criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over various governance issues, accusing him of making false promises and highlighting economic disparities. Kharge labeled Modi's 'Modi Ki Guarantee' a 'cruel joke' on Indian citizens and pointed out failures in job creation, economic growth, and handling issues like unemployment and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:11 IST
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of making false promises and leading a government characterized by deceit and poor governance. Kharge labeled Modi's 'Modi Ki Guarantee' initiative as a 'cruel joke' affecting 140 crore Indians, highlighting a governance style he claims is fraught with betrayal.

According to Kharge, India's unemployment rate is at a historical high, and the Prime Minister's claims of developmental initiatives have fallen flat, with schemes such as 'Make in India' failing to boost manufacturing growth. He pointed out that household savings have plummeted and essential commodity prices have soared under Modi's regime.

Kharge also questioned Modi's handling of economic matters, pointing to an increase in economic inequality and criticized the BJP for its alleged financial misdemeanors. His comments underscore tensions as India's political climate heats up ahead of upcoming elections, and highlight a series of challenges facing the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

