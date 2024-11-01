Congress and BJP Spar: Kharge Criticizes Modi's 'Guarantees'

The Congress escalated its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling his 'Modi Ki Guarantee' as a 'cruel joke' on India's population. In a multi-pronged critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP government of deceit and betrayals, lambasting policies he claimed have led to record unemployment and inflation.

Kharge's comments followed Modi's claim that the Congress stands exposed for unsustainable promises. Prominent Congress figures like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu touted their states' achievements in governance, contrasting them to BJP's failures.

Amid ongoing political rivalry, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal underscored their party's commitment to fulfilling promises, while criticizing the Modi-led administration for its unfulfilled pledges on issues such as job creation and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)