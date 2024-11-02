Left Menu

Historic Presidential Memorabilia Up for Auction

An upcoming auction features remarkable presidential memorabilia, including a lock of George Washington's hair and a flag from Abraham Lincoln's funeral. This event, coinciding with the U.S. election, offers history enthusiasts a chance to acquire iconic artifacts. Organized by Guernsey's auction house, it's touted as unprecedented.

Updated: 02-11-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 02:30 IST
In a unique convergence of history and politics, a highly anticipated auction is set to offer an extraordinary collection of presidential memorabilia later this month.

Highlights of the auction include a rare lock of George Washington's hair and the iconic flag that accompanied Abraham Lincoln to his final resting place.

Arlan Ettinger, president of Guernsey's auction house in New York, describes the event as one featuring some of the most significant historical artifacts related to American history ever available for purchase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

Pacific Economic Update: Strategies for Sustainable Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

World Bank’s ESMAP FY2025-30 Plan Aims to Reshape Global Energy Access

