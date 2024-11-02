Historic Presidential Memorabilia Up for Auction
An upcoming auction features remarkable presidential memorabilia, including a lock of George Washington's hair and a flag from Abraham Lincoln's funeral. This event, coinciding with the U.S. election, offers history enthusiasts a chance to acquire iconic artifacts. Organized by Guernsey's auction house, it's touted as unprecedented.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 02:30 IST
In a unique convergence of history and politics, a highly anticipated auction is set to offer an extraordinary collection of presidential memorabilia later this month.
Highlights of the auction include a rare lock of George Washington's hair and the iconic flag that accompanied Abraham Lincoln to his final resting place.
Arlan Ettinger, president of Guernsey's auction house in New York, describes the event as one featuring some of the most significant historical artifacts related to American history ever available for purchase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Retracing History: Battlefield Treks Celebrate Walong's Brave Legacy
Auxein Makes History with EU-MDR Certification for Orthopaedic Solutions
EC orders removal of acting DGP of poll-bound Jharkhand due to history of complaints against him in previous elections: Sources.
Our education system fails to teach us about indigenous people; history of tribals, farmers, OBCs destroyed: Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.
BJP trying to destroy tribals' heritage, history, tradition, medical practices: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.