Historic Presidential Memorabilia Up for Auction

In a unique convergence of history and politics, a highly anticipated auction is set to offer an extraordinary collection of presidential memorabilia later this month.

Highlights of the auction include a rare lock of George Washington's hair and the iconic flag that accompanied Abraham Lincoln to his final resting place.

Arlan Ettinger, president of Guernsey's auction house in New York, describes the event as one featuring some of the most significant historical artifacts related to American history ever available for purchase.

(With inputs from agencies.)