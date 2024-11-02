Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over 'Imported Maal' Comment in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar have strongly condemned Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant's derogatory 'imported maal' remark about Shaina NC. The controversy, which has sparked significant backlash, includes legal proceedings and potential electoral consequences in the state's upcoming elections.

Updated: 02-11-2024 09:34 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A political furor has erupted in Maharashtra following derogatory remarks made by Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant, labeling party member Shaina NC as 'imported maal.' The comments have prompted a strong backlash from prominent leaders and ignited discussions around respect for women in politics.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed outrage, recalling the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, and predicted electoral repercussions for those who disrespect women. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar joined the chorus of condemnation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining dignity and respect, particularly in Maharashtra's progressive political climate.

In response, Shaina NC has filed a legal complaint, leading to police action against Sawant. Amidst the controversy, Sawant has denied directly naming Shaina, asserting he has always respected women and accusing opponents of using the situation to defame him. The incident casts a shadow over the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

