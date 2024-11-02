Maharashtra CM Vows Justice for Slain NCP Leader Baba Siddique

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged rigorous investigation and justice following the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Shinde described the killing as 'unfortunate' and emphasized the government's commitment to maintaining law and order, promising strict action against those responsible.

Baba Siddique, a former minister, was shot dead on October 12 by assailants near his son's office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai. Despite receiving emergency treatment at Lilavati Hospital, he succumbed to gunshot wounds. Authorities have arrested 15 suspects, with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claiming responsibility for the attack.

In a separate issue, CM Shinde reiterated his stance on not supporting Nawab Malik's candidacy from Mankhurd. He reinforced the administration's dedication to benefiting ordinary citizens, highlighting initiatives like 'My Ladli Yojana' and the significant allocation of government funds to aid farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)