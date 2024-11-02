Left Menu

Political Showdown Looms in Maharashtra Amid Padwa Festivities

The Maharashtra Assembly elections approach with heightened political tension as the Diwali Padwa festivities unfold. Key figures of the Pawar family and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance galvanize forces, highlighting traditional Padwa celebrations and preparing for a significant electoral contest on November 20.

02-11-2024
NCP (SCP) leader Nilesh Lanke (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The festive spirit of Diwali Padwa combined with election fervor characterized the weekend in Maharashtra, as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nilesh Lanke voiced confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. Lanke emphasized the cultural significance of Padwa, paralleling it with electoral success.

Meanwhile, the Pawar family displayed a split celebratory approach. Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar greeted supporters in Baramati, alongside his wife, while across town, NCP stalwart Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule welcomed constituents in a long-standing family tradition.

As political dynamics heat up, Baramati emerges as a battleground with familial rivalry and past electoral clashes. With elections scheduled for November 20, both ruling and opposition coalitions are rigorously campaigning, marking Maharashtra's stage for a high-stakes political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

