Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute to Terror Attack Victims in Pune

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief, paid respects to Pune residents Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Pawar visited their homes, offered condolences, and attended the last rites at Vaikunth Crematorium. The victims' families were vacationing in Kashmir when the attack occurred.
Sharad Pawar, the chief of NCP (SP), visited the homes of Pune residents Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote on Thursday. The two were victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Pawar paid his respects to the deceased and offered condolences to their grieving families.
The bodies of Jagdale and Ganbote arrived at Pune's international airport by early morning and were later taken to their homes in Karvenagar and Kondhwa for public homage. The district administration announced that the last rites of these close friends would take place at the Vaikunth Crematorium.
Pawar personally visited both homes, beginning with Jagdale, offering floral tributes and speaking with the family. He then proceeded to Ganbote's residence to do the same. Ganbote ran a snacks business, while Jagdale was an interior designer. Both families had been on a holiday in Kashmir when tragedy struck.
