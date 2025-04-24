Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute to Terror Attack Victims in Pune

Sharad Pawar, the chief of NCP (SP), visited the homes of Pune residents Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote on Thursday. The two were victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Pawar paid his respects to the deceased and offered condolences to their grieving families.

The bodies of Jagdale and Ganbote arrived at Pune's international airport by early morning and were later taken to their homes in Karvenagar and Kondhwa for public homage. The district administration announced that the last rites of these close friends would take place at the Vaikunth Crematorium.

Pawar personally visited both homes, beginning with Jagdale, offering floral tributes and speaking with the family. He then proceeded to Ganbote's residence to do the same. Ganbote ran a snacks business, while Jagdale was an interior designer. Both families had been on a holiday in Kashmir when tragedy struck.

(With inputs from agencies.)