Varun Sardesai's Vision for Bandra East: A Fresh Political Chapter

Varun Sardesai, a Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary, is confident of winning the Bandra East assembly seat in Mumbai. With an engineering background, Sardesai aims to focus on development, challenge party switches, and address crucial issues like housing and traffic in Bandra East, fostering a coalition with Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:41 IST
Varun Sardesai, a newbie in the election arena and Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary, embarks on his maiden assembly election campaign with high spirits, confident of clinching the Bandra East seat in Mumbai. He believes the electorate will favor an educated candidate over perennial party hoppers.

Sardesai's vision centers on development and integrity, amid a backdrop of frequent party defections. Contesting against seasoned politicians like Zeeshan Siddique of the NCP and Trupti Sawant of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Sardesai trusts voters to penalize those who switched allegiances ahead of the November 20 state elections.

Emphasizing local issues like housing and infrastructure, Sardesai believes his commitment to development and civic issues will resonate with Bandra East's diverse population. Confident of his support from the Congress-Sena (UBT) alliance, he aims to capitalize on past electoral discontent and party loyalty in his campaign strategy.

