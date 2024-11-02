Varun Sardesai's Vision for Bandra East: A Fresh Political Chapter

Varun Sardesai, a newbie in the election arena and Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary, embarks on his maiden assembly election campaign with high spirits, confident of clinching the Bandra East seat in Mumbai. He believes the electorate will favor an educated candidate over perennial party hoppers.

Sardesai's vision centers on development and integrity, amid a backdrop of frequent party defections. Contesting against seasoned politicians like Zeeshan Siddique of the NCP and Trupti Sawant of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Sardesai trusts voters to penalize those who switched allegiances ahead of the November 20 state elections.

Emphasizing local issues like housing and infrastructure, Sardesai believes his commitment to development and civic issues will resonate with Bandra East's diverse population. Confident of his support from the Congress-Sena (UBT) alliance, he aims to capitalize on past electoral discontent and party loyalty in his campaign strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)