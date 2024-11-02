Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Mismanagement and False Promises Ahead of Elections

As elections approach, BJP leaders accuse Congress of financial mismanagement and false promises. Sudhanshu Trivedi highlights the party's alleged plundering while CR Kesavan and Giriraj Singh criticize Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks and policies. The BJP promotes PM Modi's efforts for national development and welfare.

Amid rising political tensions, BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Saturday, alleging it would mismanage public funds if elected to power. He claimed Congress would obstruct access to basic services, and praised PM Modi's administration for prioritizing welfare by taxing luxury items to provide free ration for the needy.

The BJP's criticism intensifies with remarks from CR Kesavan and Manoj Tiwari, who called out Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his controversial statements. Tiwari claimed Kharge felt unsupported by his party during key moments, such as Priyanka Gandhi's nomination, suggesting internal dissent within Congress.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh joined the chorus, accusing the Congress of spreading falsehoods and appealing to the Election Commission to implement strict penalties for unmet electoral promises. With looming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, BJP leaders emphasize PM Modi's reforms as a catalyst for national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

