Left Menu

Political Storm: BJP and Congress Trade Allegations

BJP leader R Ashoka accused Karnataka's Congress-led government of corruption, alleging kickbacks were sent to Delhi. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticized PM Modi, defending Congress' achievements and blaming BJP for corruption and debt. Siddaramaiah claims Congress fulfilled promises with significant budget allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 14:22 IST
Political Storm: BJP and Congress Trade Allegations
BJP leader R Ashoka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp exchange between political rivals, BJP leader R Ashoka has levied serious allegations against the Congress-led government in Karnataka. He accused the government of collecting a 10% fee from developers before work assignments and more than 50% post completion, suggesting these funds are channeled to Delhi.

On Friday, Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements about Congress' commitments in Karnataka. He accused the BJP of bequeathing a legacy marked by corruption and financial liabilities.

Siddaramaiah asserted that his government has honored all its promises, earmarking over Rs 52,000 crore in funds and further planning Rs 52,903 crore for capital investments aimed at securing the state's future. He lambasted the BJP regime for the alleged 40% commission malpractices, which he claims siphoned funds from public welfare, asserting that his administration is rerouting these resources for the people's benefit. Additionally, he criticized the anticipated national debt under Modi, labeling it a massive economic burden on citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024