Political Storm: BJP and Congress Trade Allegations

In a sharp exchange between political rivals, BJP leader R Ashoka has levied serious allegations against the Congress-led government in Karnataka. He accused the government of collecting a 10% fee from developers before work assignments and more than 50% post completion, suggesting these funds are channeled to Delhi.

On Friday, Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements about Congress' commitments in Karnataka. He accused the BJP of bequeathing a legacy marked by corruption and financial liabilities.

Siddaramaiah asserted that his government has honored all its promises, earmarking over Rs 52,000 crore in funds and further planning Rs 52,903 crore for capital investments aimed at securing the state's future. He lambasted the BJP regime for the alleged 40% commission malpractices, which he claims siphoned funds from public welfare, asserting that his administration is rerouting these resources for the people's benefit. Additionally, he criticized the anticipated national debt under Modi, labeling it a massive economic burden on citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)