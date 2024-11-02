Left Menu

Karnataka Government Defends Welfare Schemes Amid Criticism

The Karnataka Congress government addressed concerns over its welfare schemes, affirming their continuation amid criticism from Prime Minister Modi. State leaders highlighted successes of five key schemes, notably the Shakti Scheme for women's free bus travel. Despite allegations, the government remains committed to its electoral promises, countering claims of unrealistic commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 14:58 IST
Karnataka Government Defends Welfare Schemes Amid Criticism
Congress leader HM Revanna (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to defend its flagship welfare schemes, the Karnataka Congress government convened a press conference on Saturday, addressing concerns and criticisms. Led by State Guarantee Implementation Committee Chairman HM Revanna, along with KPCC Vice President VS Ugrappa and PR Ramesh, the leadership vehemently refuted any allegations suggesting the schemes might be discontinued.

Highlighting the fulfillment of pre-election promises, Revanna asserted that the Congress government has successfully implemented its five core guarantees. Citing the Shakti Scheme, which offers complimentary bus travel to women, he emphasized its significant impact on enhancing women's mobility within the state. Revanna also took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi's criticisms, recalling Modi's own 'guarantee' schemes.

Addressing recent remarks by Prime Minister Modi on the schemes' sustainability, Revanna accused him of propagating misinformation. Assuring the public of the Shakti Scheme's continuity, Revanna also dispelled doubts about the Griha Lakshmi Scheme, asserting that eligible women are receiving benefits despite earlier technical glitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024