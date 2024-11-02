Karnataka Government Defends Welfare Schemes Amid Criticism

In a move to defend its flagship welfare schemes, the Karnataka Congress government convened a press conference on Saturday, addressing concerns and criticisms. Led by State Guarantee Implementation Committee Chairman HM Revanna, along with KPCC Vice President VS Ugrappa and PR Ramesh, the leadership vehemently refuted any allegations suggesting the schemes might be discontinued.

Highlighting the fulfillment of pre-election promises, Revanna asserted that the Congress government has successfully implemented its five core guarantees. Citing the Shakti Scheme, which offers complimentary bus travel to women, he emphasized its significant impact on enhancing women's mobility within the state. Revanna also took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi's criticisms, recalling Modi's own 'guarantee' schemes.

Addressing recent remarks by Prime Minister Modi on the schemes' sustainability, Revanna accused him of propagating misinformation. Assuring the public of the Shakti Scheme's continuity, Revanna also dispelled doubts about the Griha Lakshmi Scheme, asserting that eligible women are receiving benefits despite earlier technical glitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)