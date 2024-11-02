Controversy Erupts Over Assam CM's Alleged Hate Speech at Jharkhand Rally

The controversy surrounding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified as leaders of the INDIA bloc call for swift action from the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand. They accuse Sarma of delivering inflammatory speeches during a recent election rally in the state, charges that have sparked significant political debate.

In a letter, the INDIA bloc highlighted Sarma's speech in Sarath, Jharkhand, on November 1, accusing him of using divisive language against Muslim minorities. The leaders attached a video as evidence, emphasizing the potential for social unrest due to his remarks. They assert that Sarma's words aim to polarize the electorate for political gain.

Opposition leaders allege that Sarma's rhetoric deliberately exacerbates existing social divisions, threatening to undermine the democratic process. They urge the Election Commission to hold him accountable, warning of potential legal action if prompt measures are not taken. Meanwhile, CM Sarma denies targeting Muslims, stating his focus on national issues.

