INDIA bloc leaders have urged the Election Commission of Jharkhand to act against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly delivering divisive speeches targeting Muslim minorities. The leaders claim Sarma's rhetoric exacerbates social tension and distracts from real issues, demanding immediate action to uphold electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 23:25 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Assam CM's Alleged Hate Speech at Jharkhand Rally
Hemant Soren with Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The controversy surrounding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified as leaders of the INDIA bloc call for swift action from the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand. They accuse Sarma of delivering inflammatory speeches during a recent election rally in the state, charges that have sparked significant political debate.

In a letter, the INDIA bloc highlighted Sarma's speech in Sarath, Jharkhand, on November 1, accusing him of using divisive language against Muslim minorities. The leaders attached a video as evidence, emphasizing the potential for social unrest due to his remarks. They assert that Sarma's words aim to polarize the electorate for political gain.

Opposition leaders allege that Sarma's rhetoric deliberately exacerbates existing social divisions, threatening to undermine the democratic process. They urge the Election Commission to hold him accountable, warning of potential legal action if prompt measures are not taken. Meanwhile, CM Sarma denies targeting Muslims, stating his focus on national issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

