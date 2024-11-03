Rahul Gandhi Joins Forces with Priyanka in Wayanad By-Election Campaign

In a significant show of support, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to join the election campaign in Wayanad for the upcoming by-election. The rally aims to bolster the prospects of his sister, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is contesting for this Congress stronghold.

Addressing the issues plaguing Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi has committed to working diligently to resolve them if she is elected. She affirmed, 'I will stand side by side with Wayanad's people, advocating for their rights in any forum, especially in Parliament, to improve their lives.'

The by-election for the Wayanad seat, vacated by Rahul Gandhi following his election from Raebareli, sees Priyanka Gandhi as the United Democratic Front candidate. The bypolls on November 13 coincide with bye-elections for 47 assembly seats across 15 states, including the first phase in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)