Rahul Gandhi Joins Forces with Priyanka in Wayanad By-Election Campaign

Rahul Gandhi lends support to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad by-election. Priyanka promises to address local issues if elected. The contest includes Congress's Priyanka, BJP's Navya Haridas, and the Left's Sathyan Mokeri. Wayanad votes on November 13, alongside by-elections in 47 assembly seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:19 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and party's candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant show of support, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to join the election campaign in Wayanad for the upcoming by-election. The rally aims to bolster the prospects of his sister, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is contesting for this Congress stronghold.

Addressing the issues plaguing Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi has committed to working diligently to resolve them if she is elected. She affirmed, 'I will stand side by side with Wayanad's people, advocating for their rights in any forum, especially in Parliament, to improve their lives.'

The by-election for the Wayanad seat, vacated by Rahul Gandhi following his election from Raebareli, sees Priyanka Gandhi as the United Democratic Front candidate. The bypolls on November 13 coincide with bye-elections for 47 assembly seats across 15 states, including the first phase in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

