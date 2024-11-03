U.S. Elections Unlikely to Sway Russia's Stance, Says Medvedev

In an assertive statement, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev remarked on Sunday that the upcoming U.S. presidential election is unlikely to impact Moscow's foreign policy.

Medvedev, who presently serves as a senior security official, emphasized that the views of the U.S. candidates mirror a unified stance across parties, aimed at undermining Russia.

His comments, posted on the Telegram messaging app, reflect Moscow's anticipation that the election results will maintain the status quo regarding U.S.-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)