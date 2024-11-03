U.S. Elections Unlikely to Sway Russia's Stance, Says Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President and senior security official, stated that the U.S. presidential election will not alter Moscow's stance. He noted that the candidates reflect a bipartisan consensus intending to defeat Russia, rendering the outcome inconsequential for Russian policy.
In an assertive statement, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev remarked on Sunday that the upcoming U.S. presidential election is unlikely to impact Moscow's foreign policy.
Medvedev, who presently serves as a senior security official, emphasized that the views of the U.S. candidates mirror a unified stance across parties, aimed at undermining Russia.
His comments, posted on the Telegram messaging app, reflect Moscow's anticipation that the election results will maintain the status quo regarding U.S.-Russia relations.
