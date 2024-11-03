Left Menu

BJP Unveils 150-Point 'Sankalp Patra' Ahead of Jharkhand Elections

Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP promises comprehensive development through its 'Sankalp Patra.' Union Minister Sanjay Seth asserts commitment to real promises, as Amit Shah prepares to release the manifesto. Focus areas include anti-corruption, job creation, and infrastructure, while rival alliances lag in organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:48 IST
BJP Unveils 150-Point 'Sankalp Patra' Ahead of Jharkhand Elections
Union Minister Sanjay Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move preceding the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its 'Sankalp Patra,' outlining 150 resolutions for the state's development. Union Minister Sanjay Seth emphasized the party's commitment to actionable promises, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring their implementation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to unveil the manifesto in Ranchi, highlighting the BJP's pledge to address core issues such as corruption eradication, job creation, and infrastructure improvements. Shah Deo, a BJP spokesperson, reinforced the manifesto's encompassing nature, promising to address the needs of farmers, women, youth, and overall infrastructure enhancements.

As the political landscape heats up, BJP's organizational initiatives outpace the rival INDI alliance, which has yet to finalize seat-sharing arrangements. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the 'Sankalp Patra's' alignment with significant cultural milestones, like Lord Birsa Munda's birth anniversary celebration. The two-phase election is slated for November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024