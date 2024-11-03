BJP Unveils 150-Point 'Sankalp Patra' Ahead of Jharkhand Elections

In a strategic move preceding the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its 'Sankalp Patra,' outlining 150 resolutions for the state's development. Union Minister Sanjay Seth emphasized the party's commitment to actionable promises, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring their implementation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to unveil the manifesto in Ranchi, highlighting the BJP's pledge to address core issues such as corruption eradication, job creation, and infrastructure improvements. Shah Deo, a BJP spokesperson, reinforced the manifesto's encompassing nature, promising to address the needs of farmers, women, youth, and overall infrastructure enhancements.

As the political landscape heats up, BJP's organizational initiatives outpace the rival INDI alliance, which has yet to finalize seat-sharing arrangements. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the 'Sankalp Patra's' alignment with significant cultural milestones, like Lord Birsa Munda's birth anniversary celebration. The two-phase election is slated for November.

