Iran Detains Journalist Amid Rising Tensions with US and Israel

Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist formerly working for a US-backed broadcaster, is reportedly held by Iran. His detainment heightens US-Iran tensions as Iran threatens retaliation against Israel. Allegedly arrested after returning to Iran, he now faces charges in a Revolutionary Court. The US seeks more information via Swiss intermediaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:21 IST
Journalist
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Reza Valizadeh, a journalist of Iranian-American descent and former employee of a US-sponsored media outlet, has reportedly been detained in Iran for several months according to US authorities as of Sunday. This development intensifies the ongoing tensions with Tehran, which has threatened retaliation against Israel following a reported attack.

The US State Department has confirmed to the Associated Press Valizadeh's confinement coincided with the 45th anniversary of the notorious US Embassy takeover in Iran. This follows threats by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against both Israel and the US amid US military maneuvers in the Middle East aimed at deterring Iranian aggression.

Valizadeh's previous employment at Radio Farda, aligned with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and his recent social media posts have fueled speculation regarding his arrest. Rumors suggest he was initially detained upon his return to Iran in March 2024, subsequently released, and then rearrested for a Revolutionary Court trial. The US continues to work with Swiss intermediaries to gather information, condemning Iran's use of detention for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

