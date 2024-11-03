Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Launches Wayanad Bypoll Campaign

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, began her campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Committed to resolving constituency issues, she will contest against BJP's Navya Haridas and Left's Sathyan Mokeri. The election is set for November 13, alongside other bye-elections.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to secure a win in the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alongside her brother and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, launched her campaign on Sunday in the Kerala district. This significant event also saw the presence of key Congress figures such as General Secretary KC Venugopal and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran.

The visit marks Priyanka Gandhi's second-phase campaigning in Wayanad, where she plans to address a pivotal public rally in Mananthavady. Her brother, Rahul Gandhi, is also actively participating in the campaign to bolster her electoral prospects in the Congress stronghold. She is set to face competition from BJP's Navya Haridas and Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri as Wayanad prepares for the bypoll on November 13.

Reaffirming her commitment to the people of Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi pledged to diligently address their issues if elected. Emphasizing her readiness to raise their concerns in Parliament, she expressed her determination to improve the lives of the constituency's residents. This bypoll follows the vacancy left by Rahul Gandhi, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

