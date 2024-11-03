Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Champions Constitution Amidst Political Campaign

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of preserving India's Constitution, written with love, not hate, during a campaign for his sister Priyanka in Wayanad. He highlighted politics of love against hate, contrasting it with the current government's actions. Priyanka attacked the government for prioritizing business interests over public welfare.

Updated: 03-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent campaign event in Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi underscored the importance of protecting India's Constitution, describing the current national struggle as one to preserve its integrity. He emphasized it was crafted with humility, love, and by those who endured hardship under British rule.

Gandhi argued that this is a battle of love versus hatred, urging the public to embrace love and discard anger. He shared memories of his sister Priyanka's compassion, recalling her empathetic encounter with the woman implicated in their father's assassination.

As Priyanka Gandhi continues her campaign efforts, she has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, accusing it of prioritizing the interests of wealthy business allies over essential public services like education and job creation. Her electoral journey in Kerala will persist until November 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

