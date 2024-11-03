Strategic Convergence: Historic Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Session Begins
The National Conference and Congress in Jammu and Kashmir held a joint meeting to prepare for the first legislative assembly session since the region became a Union Territory. Key strategies, including the nomination for the speaker's post, were discussed. This five-day session marks the assembly's return after more than six years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, the National Conference and Congress convened on Sunday evening to strategize for the inaugural session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
Chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the meeting aimed to set a course of action, particularly focusing on selecting a nominee for the speaker's position.
This session, occurring after a six-year hiatus, marks the first since the reorganization of the region into a Union Territory, underscoring its historical importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Legislative
- Assembly
- Session
- National
- Conference
- Congress
- Omar
- Abdullah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal CM Champions Culture and Education at International Kullu Dussehra
Sharjah Hosts Pioneering AI and Linguistics Conference: Bridging Cultures and Technology
Assam's Vigilant Border Patrol: 128 Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back
Global Leaders Unite: The 56th International Summit at Ashmolean Museum
SHRM India Conference 2024: Pioneering the Future of HR Innovation