Strategic Convergence: Historic Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Session Begins

The National Conference and Congress in Jammu and Kashmir held a joint meeting to prepare for the first legislative assembly session since the region became a Union Territory. Key strategies, including the nomination for the speaker's post, were discussed. This five-day session marks the assembly's return after more than six years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the National Conference and Congress convened on Sunday evening to strategize for the inaugural session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the meeting aimed to set a course of action, particularly focusing on selecting a nominee for the speaker's position.

This session, occurring after a six-year hiatus, marks the first since the reorganization of the region into a Union Territory, underscoring its historical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

