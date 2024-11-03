Strategic Convergence: Historic Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Session Begins

In a significant political development, the National Conference and Congress convened on Sunday evening to strategize for the inaugural session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the meeting aimed to set a course of action, particularly focusing on selecting a nominee for the speaker's position.

This session, occurring after a six-year hiatus, marks the first since the reorganization of the region into a Union Territory, underscoring its historical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)