Left Menu

Adityanath's Strategic Moves: Meetings and Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Prime Minister Modi and BJP president JP Nadda, amid preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh and assembly bypolls. The Mahakumbh is expected to attract millions, while the bypolls are a crucial test for the BJP following recent electoral setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:47 IST
Adityanath's Strategic Moves: Meetings and Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the state gears up for the Mahakumbh in January and crucial assembly bypolls on November 13.

The meeting with Modi, held without an official agenda being disclosed, underscores the high stakes involved in the upcoming events. The Mahakumbh, a major Hindu festival, is anticipated to draw millions, marking a significant event on the national and international tourism calendar.

Alongside, the bypolls to nine assembly seats will serve as a critical gauge for the BJP and Adityanath, especially in the wake of setbacks in the previous Lok Sabha elections, where opposition alliance INDIA outperformed them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024