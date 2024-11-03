Adityanath's Strategic Moves: Meetings and Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the state gears up for the Mahakumbh in January and crucial assembly bypolls on November 13.

The meeting with Modi, held without an official agenda being disclosed, underscores the high stakes involved in the upcoming events. The Mahakumbh, a major Hindu festival, is anticipated to draw millions, marking a significant event on the national and international tourism calendar.

Alongside, the bypolls to nine assembly seats will serve as a critical gauge for the BJP and Adityanath, especially in the wake of setbacks in the previous Lok Sabha elections, where opposition alliance INDIA outperformed them.

(With inputs from agencies.)