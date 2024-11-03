TMC Leader's Tragic Death Sparks Investigation in Birbhum

A local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader faced a tragic end in West Bengal's Birbhum district, as he was beaten to death by villagers.

Samir Thandar, aged 40 and a member of Kankalitala panchayat, was ambushed at Paruldanga, close to Bolpur town, while returning home on Saturday night, according to police reports.

Despite efforts by his family to save him, Thandar succumbed to his injuries at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. His death is believed to stem from a village dispute, and five individuals have been detained as police demand a thorough investigation.

