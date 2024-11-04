Showdown at the Ballot: Trump's Last Stand Against Harris
The United States is on the brink of a decisive presidential election, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris vying for critical battleground states. Over 75 million Americans have voted, indicating a tight race. Trump questions the 2020 election process and campaigns vigorously, accusing Harris of corruption.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is poised to witness one of the most competitive presidential elections in recent history. Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic leader Kamala Harris are making a final push to win over undecided voters in crucial battleground states.
According to the University of Florida's Election Lab, over 75 million Americans have already participated in early or mail-in voting as of Sunday. With just two days remaining until the national election, Harris and Trump are traversing key states to intensify their closing arguments.
Polls suggest a neck-and-neck race between the two candidates. Trump has cast doubt on the 2020 election process, especially during a Pennsylvania rally, and criticized the Biden administration's policies while appealing for a new era of prosperity if elected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- election
- Trump
- Harris
- battleground
- voting
- presidential
- United States
- Democratic
- Republican
- political
ALSO READ
Reproductive Health Inequities Drive Black Women's Voting Concerns
India and Indonesia Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Ties at Presidential Inauguration
Prabowo Subianto: From Military Man to Presidential Maestro
Kamala Harris Hits High Notes with Celebrity Endorsements in Presidential Campaign
Moldova at Crossroads: Presidential Vote and EU Referendum Amid Allegations