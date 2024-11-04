Left Menu

Showdown at the Ballot: Trump's Last Stand Against Harris

The United States is on the brink of a decisive presidential election, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris vying for critical battleground states. Over 75 million Americans have voted, indicating a tight race. Trump questions the 2020 election process and campaigns vigorously, accusing Harris of corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 02:30 IST
The United States is poised to witness one of the most competitive presidential elections in recent history. Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic leader Kamala Harris are making a final push to win over undecided voters in crucial battleground states.

According to the University of Florida's Election Lab, over 75 million Americans have already participated in early or mail-in voting as of Sunday. With just two days remaining until the national election, Harris and Trump are traversing key states to intensify their closing arguments.

Polls suggest a neck-and-neck race between the two candidates. Trump has cast doubt on the 2020 election process, especially during a Pennsylvania rally, and criticized the Biden administration's policies while appealing for a new era of prosperity if elected.

