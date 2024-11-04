Showdown at the Ballot: Trump's Last Stand Against Harris

The United States is poised to witness one of the most competitive presidential elections in recent history. Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic leader Kamala Harris are making a final push to win over undecided voters in crucial battleground states.

According to the University of Florida's Election Lab, over 75 million Americans have already participated in early or mail-in voting as of Sunday. With just two days remaining until the national election, Harris and Trump are traversing key states to intensify their closing arguments.

Polls suggest a neck-and-neck race between the two candidates. Trump has cast doubt on the 2020 election process, especially during a Pennsylvania rally, and criticized the Biden administration's policies while appealing for a new era of prosperity if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)