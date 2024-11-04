Allegations of Electoral Manipulations in Moldova
A top Russian senator, Andrei Klishas, alleges that votes were manipulated to favor Maia Sandu in Moldova’s presidential election. He claims that the required votes were brought in from diasporas to ensure her victory.
A senior Russian senator has alleged electoral manipulation in Moldova's recent presidential election. Andrei Klishas, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, claimed that votes were brought in to assist pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu's win.
According to Klishas, the additional votes were sourced from foreign polling stations, particularly those belonging to the Moldovan diaspora. The senator expressed his claims through the Telegram messaging app, raising questions about the integrity of the election process.
The Federation Council member's remarks highlighted the ongoing tensions and geopolitical interests surrounding Moldova's political landscape, with Western and Russian influences at play.
