Left Menu

BJP Pushes for Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand, Promises Nationwide Implementation

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal supports implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand, echoing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's stance. Shah emphasized the UCC's importance for national unity, pledging its introduction in BJP's manifesto, while ensuring tribal heritage preservation. He also vowed to address Bangladeshi infiltration and secure women's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:35 IST
BJP Pushes for Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand, Promises Nationwide Implementation
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to uphold national uniformity, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal publicly supported Union Home Minister Amit Shah's initiative for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand and advocated for its nationwide execution. The BJP lawmaker emphasized the significance of a law applicable to all, reflecting India's diverse fabric.

During the release of BJP's Jharkhand Sankalp Patra, Amit Shah assured that the identity and legacy of tribal communities would remain untouched by the UCC inclusion. He confirmed the primary intent of the UCC in Jharkhand while guaranteeing that tribal traditions and customs would be respected and preserved despite the new legislation introduction.

Amit Shah further asserted BJP's commitment to removing Bangladeshi infiltrators from Jharkhand, promising to restore lands to tribal communities and enhance women's security. The Uniform Civil Code is a central part of BJP's 2024 election manifesto, aimed at establishing uniform personal laws for all citizens, covering marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024