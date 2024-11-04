BJP Pushes for Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand, Promises Nationwide Implementation

In a move to uphold national uniformity, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal publicly supported Union Home Minister Amit Shah's initiative for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand and advocated for its nationwide execution. The BJP lawmaker emphasized the significance of a law applicable to all, reflecting India's diverse fabric.

During the release of BJP's Jharkhand Sankalp Patra, Amit Shah assured that the identity and legacy of tribal communities would remain untouched by the UCC inclusion. He confirmed the primary intent of the UCC in Jharkhand while guaranteeing that tribal traditions and customs would be respected and preserved despite the new legislation introduction.

Amit Shah further asserted BJP's commitment to removing Bangladeshi infiltrators from Jharkhand, promising to restore lands to tribal communities and enhance women's security. The Uniform Civil Code is a central part of BJP's 2024 election manifesto, aimed at establishing uniform personal laws for all citizens, covering marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)