Resolution Sparks Intense Debate: PDP Calls for Article 370 Restoration

PDP MLA Waheed Para sparked controversy in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday by introducing a resolution opposing the abrogation of Article 370, seeking to restore special status to the region.

The resolution was introduced shortly after Abdul Rahim Rather of the National Conference was appointed as the first speaker of the legislative assembly of the union territory. Para stressed the importance of reflecting the sentiments of Jammu and Kashmir's people.

The move was met with strong opposition from BJP members, who demanded Para's suspension, while NC MLAs criticized the BJP for disrupting assembly proceedings. The resolution remains under examination.

