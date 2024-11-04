BJP's 'Land Jihad' Protests: Political Strife in Karnataka
BJP conducted state-wide protests in Karnataka, alleging the Congress government engaged in 'land jihad' by marking farmers' lands as Waqf properties. Despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive to revoke notices to farmers, BJP demanded the removal of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, accusing Congress of political motives.
Amidst controversy, the BJP launched state-wide protests in Karnataka on Monday, accusing the ruling Congress of orchestrating a 'land jihad' following claims that certain lands were improperly marked as Waqf properties.
BJP leaders called for the resignation of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive to nullify notices to farmers and rectify land records.
Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's motives, claiming their protests aim to create political discord rather than protect farmers, endangering Karnataka’s communal harmony.
