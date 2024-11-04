Left Menu

BJP's 'Land Jihad' Protests: Political Strife in Karnataka

BJP conducted state-wide protests in Karnataka, alleging the Congress government engaged in 'land jihad' by marking farmers' lands as Waqf properties. Despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive to revoke notices to farmers, BJP demanded the removal of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, accusing Congress of political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:16 IST
BJP's 'Land Jihad' Protests: Political Strife in Karnataka
Siddaramaiah's Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst controversy, the BJP launched state-wide protests in Karnataka on Monday, accusing the ruling Congress of orchestrating a 'land jihad' following claims that certain lands were improperly marked as Waqf properties.

BJP leaders called for the resignation of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive to nullify notices to farmers and rectify land records.

Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's motives, claiming their protests aim to create political discord rather than protect farmers, endangering Karnataka’s communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024