BJP's 'Land Jihad' Protests: Political Strife in Karnataka

Amidst controversy, the BJP launched state-wide protests in Karnataka on Monday, accusing the ruling Congress of orchestrating a 'land jihad' following claims that certain lands were improperly marked as Waqf properties.

BJP leaders called for the resignation of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive to nullify notices to farmers and rectify land records.

Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's motives, claiming their protests aim to create political discord rather than protect farmers, endangering Karnataka’s communal harmony.

