Left Menu

North Korea's Troop Deployment Sparks International Condemnation and Security Alarm

Top South Korean and European Union officials have condemned North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia to aid in the Ukraine conflict. They agreed to counteract further military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. The U.S. reported North Korea's troop movements and Ukraine seeks international intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:01 IST
North Korea's Troop Deployment Sparks International Condemnation and Security Alarm
Russian National Guard Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a bold political move, North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia has drawn sharp rebukes from South Korean and European Union officials. This action, designed to aid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, threatens to escalate tensions and destabilize regional security.

The South Korean Defense Minister, Kim Yong Hyun, and the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, meeting in Seoul, voiced their strong opposition to North Korea's military involvement. According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, they committed to join forces with the international community to halt North Korea's progressive military alignment with Russia.

The United States recently disclosed that nearly 8,000 North Korean soldiers are positioned near Ukraine's border. With North Korea's potential contribution marking its first large-scale conflict engagement since the Korean War, international leaders, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urge for decisive global actions to impede North Korea's wartime intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024