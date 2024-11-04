Left Menu

Investigation into Noel Le Graet Dropped Amidst Controversy

French prosecutors have dropped their investigation into sexual and moral harassment allegations against Noel Le Graet, former president of the French Football Federation, citing insufficient evidence. Le Graet had resigned from his position in February 2023 following a government audit questioning his legitimacy to lead.

04-11-2024
French prosecutors announced the closure of an investigation into allegations of sexual and moral harassment against Noel Le Graet, the former French Football Federation president. The inquiry, initiated in January 2023, was deemed unsupported by sufficient evidence, as confirmed by the Paris public prosecution office.

Le Graet, 82, stepped down from his role in February after a government audit questioned his capacity to lead French soccer. Despite his resignation, Le Graet maintained that he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

French media outlets, including L'Equipe and Le Monde, broke the news of the investigation's conclusion. In an interview with L'Equipe, Le Graet described the ordeal as a nightmare and expressed both anger and relief at being cleared.

