Investigation into Noel Le Graet Dropped Amidst Controversy

French prosecutors announced the closure of an investigation into allegations of sexual and moral harassment against Noel Le Graet, the former French Football Federation president. The inquiry, initiated in January 2023, was deemed unsupported by sufficient evidence, as confirmed by the Paris public prosecution office.

Le Graet, 82, stepped down from his role in February after a government audit questioned his capacity to lead French soccer. Despite his resignation, Le Graet maintained that he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

French media outlets, including L'Equipe and Le Monde, broke the news of the investigation's conclusion. In an interview with L'Equipe, Le Graet described the ordeal as a nightmare and expressed both anger and relief at being cleared.

