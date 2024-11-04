Germany's Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amid Global Tensions

Germany's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, made a surprise visit to Kyiv, reinforcing European support for Ukraine as tensions with Russia escalate. This visit comes just before a crucial U.S. presidential election that could alter Washington's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Germany, a significant military ally to Ukraine, has pledged to continue its support. Baerbock assured that Berlin would stand by Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a just peace. Her visit underscores Germany's position as Ukraine's second-largest arms provider after the United States.

With Russia advancing on the battlefield and additional support from North Korean troops, Ukraine is appealing for more sustained aid and permission to use Western long-range missiles. Amid drone attacks and growing international partnerships with Russia, Ukraine faces increasing pressure but remains resolute in its quest for allied backing.

