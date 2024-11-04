BJP Faces Internal Turmoil Amid Palakkad By-Election Campaign

Tension is mounting within the BJP as the party ramps up its campaign for the upcoming Palakkad by-election. On Monday, party leader Sandeep Varier announced his decision to distance himself from campaign efforts for candidate C Krishnakumar, citing humiliation and neglect.

Varier, rooted in Ottappalam, Palakkad, shared with reporters that resolution could have been a simple matter of communication from the party's top brass. Despite his longstanding involvement, he declared he would abstain from participating in campaign activities.

The election has been moved from its original date of November 13 to November 20, due to the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival. Varier’s grievances underscore deeper internal strife, while the Left sees opportunity in the unfolding BJP discord.

