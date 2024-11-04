Left Menu

BJP Faces Internal Turmoil Amid Palakkad By-Election Campaign

The Palakkad by-election campaign has stirred trouble within the BJP, as leader Sandeep Varier withdraws his support due to perceived humiliation and neglect from the party. Varier alleges that issues could have been resolved with simple communication. The by-election, initially set for November 13, was rescheduled to November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tension is mounting within the BJP as the party ramps up its campaign for the upcoming Palakkad by-election. On Monday, party leader Sandeep Varier announced his decision to distance himself from campaign efforts for candidate C Krishnakumar, citing humiliation and neglect.

Varier, rooted in Ottappalam, Palakkad, shared with reporters that resolution could have been a simple matter of communication from the party's top brass. Despite his longstanding involvement, he declared he would abstain from participating in campaign activities.

The election has been moved from its original date of November 13 to November 20, due to the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival. Varier’s grievances underscore deeper internal strife, while the Left sees opportunity in the unfolding BJP discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

