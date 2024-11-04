Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Appeals to Jharkhand Voters: Support BJP for Development

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav urged Jharkhand voters to back the BJP in upcoming elections, criticizing the local government for associating with infiltrators. He emphasized the need for honest leadership. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoed the sentiment, focusing on development and security. BJP spokesperson also attacked alliance as a threat.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav intensified the BJP's campaign in Jharkhand on Monday, urging voters to support the party for the upcoming state assembly elections. In his rally, he sharply criticized the Jharkhand government for its connections with groups he labeled as infiltrators, while emphasizing the importance of honest leadership to transform Jharkhand into India's leading state.

During his speech in Ranchi, Yadav said, "I appeal to everyone to support the BJP, as there are vast opportunities for development in Jharkhand. The state can become the number one in the country, but it requires honest leadership like the BJP." Yadav assured voters of a BJP victory, promising to expel Bangladeshi infiltrators and condemned the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress for their alignments. He asserted, "They even hesitate to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.' The patriots defending our country expect the state government to remove these anti-India elements." Yadav urged voters to support the nation's soldiers, culture, and pride through their votes.

In Khijri, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP's Jharkhand election in-charge, expressed optimism, affirming that Khijri residents are united for a BJP triumph aimed at development, security, and better opportunities statewide. Addressing party workers, Chouhan stated, "Residents are committed to protecting Jharkhand's 'mati, beti, and roti' and have resolved to ensure a BJP victory that will facilitate development, expel infiltrators, and create job opportunities." BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla labeled the JMM-Congress alliance as the greatest threat to local customs, claiming, "The community has witnessed the damage over the last five years and is now opposing the JMM's governance style, which they perceive as fostering mafia activities and religious appeasement."

