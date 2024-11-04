Left Menu

Political Jitters in Maharashtra: Candidates Withdraw Amidst Party Power Plays

As nomination withdrawals conclude for the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Congress faces challenges with Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati pulling out, leaving the Kolhapur North seat without a representative. Meanwhile, the BJP resolves internal disputes with Gopal Shetty's withdrawal in Borivali, amid ongoing tensions within Mahayuti alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:30 IST
Political Jitters in Maharashtra: Candidates Withdraw Amidst Party Power Plays
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The final phase of withdrawing nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections has unveiled significant political maneuvers. The Congress finds itself in a dilemma in Kolhapur North as its candidate, Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati, steps back, leaving the party without a contender in a crucial stronghold.

In Mumbai, Gopal Shetty's decision to withdraw his independent candidacy in Borivali brings relief for the BJP after resolving a contentious party dispute, restoring support for its official candidate, Sanjay Upadhyay. However, Dada Sarvankar of Shiv Sena resists pressure and remains in the Mahim race, further complicating the Mahayuti alliance dynamics.

While internal party conflicts continue to unfold, voting in Maharashtra's 288 legislative assembly seats is set to occur on November 20, with results to be announced on November 23, marking a crucial electoral juncture in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024