Political Jitters in Maharashtra: Candidates Withdraw Amidst Party Power Plays

The final phase of withdrawing nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections has unveiled significant political maneuvers. The Congress finds itself in a dilemma in Kolhapur North as its candidate, Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati, steps back, leaving the party without a contender in a crucial stronghold.

In Mumbai, Gopal Shetty's decision to withdraw his independent candidacy in Borivali brings relief for the BJP after resolving a contentious party dispute, restoring support for its official candidate, Sanjay Upadhyay. However, Dada Sarvankar of Shiv Sena resists pressure and remains in the Mahim race, further complicating the Mahayuti alliance dynamics.

While internal party conflicts continue to unfold, voting in Maharashtra's 288 legislative assembly seats is set to occur on November 20, with results to be announced on November 23, marking a crucial electoral juncture in the state's political landscape.

