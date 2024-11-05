Historic Showdown: Trump vs. Harris in Pivotal US Election

The stage is set for a historic presidential election in the United States, with Republican leader Donald Trump and Democratic rival Kamala Harris making their final campaign pushes in critical battleground states. As election day approaches, both candidates delivered their closing arguments to voters after months of intense campaigning.

Trump, known for his bold rhetoric, held rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, while Harris addressed supporters in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. According to the University of Florida’s Election Lab, over 78 million Americans have already participated through early voting and mail-in ballots.

Pennsylvania has become the focal point among crucial battleground states with 19 electoral college votes. With a total of 538 electoral college votes in play, a candidate needs 270 to claim victory. If elected, Harris would make history as the first woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as U.S. President.

(With inputs from agencies.)