Left Menu

Historic Showdown: Trump vs. Harris in Pivotal US Election

The United States approaches a pivotal presidential election with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigning hard in key swing states. With over 78 million early votes cast, Pennsylvania emerges as a crucial battleground. This election is historic, potentially making Harris the first woman of South Asian descent president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 09:59 IST
Historic Showdown: Trump vs. Harris in Pivotal US Election
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The stage is set for a historic presidential election in the United States, with Republican leader Donald Trump and Democratic rival Kamala Harris making their final campaign pushes in critical battleground states. As election day approaches, both candidates delivered their closing arguments to voters after months of intense campaigning.

Trump, known for his bold rhetoric, held rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, while Harris addressed supporters in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. According to the University of Florida’s Election Lab, over 78 million Americans have already participated through early voting and mail-in ballots.

Pennsylvania has become the focal point among crucial battleground states with 19 electoral college votes. With a total of 538 electoral college votes in play, a candidate needs 270 to claim victory. If elected, Harris would make history as the first woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as U.S. President.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024