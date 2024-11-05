Madhya Pradesh Pledges Support for Chhattisgarh's Anti-Naxalite Campaign
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Chhattisgarh's anti-Naxalite operations as a stride towards 'Ram Rajya'. Offering support in various sectors, he commended BJP's governance. Chhattisgarh's new leadership claims fulfillment of promises and outlines future industrial policies, promoting rapid development alongside Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has lauded the anti-Naxalite operations carried out by the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, describing them as steps toward establishing 'Ram Rajya'.
Yadav pledged full support to the newly formed Chhattisgarh state, emphasizing the benefits of having 'double engine' governments, meaning BJP rule both at the state and central levels.
The Chief Minister noted significant progress in Chhattisgarh since the BJP took control from Congress, with significant strides in industrialization and economic policy. This development aims to maximize the region's potential while fulfilling BJP's electoral promises.
