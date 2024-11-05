Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Pledges Support for Chhattisgarh's Anti-Naxalite Campaign

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Chhattisgarh's anti-Naxalite operations as a stride towards 'Ram Rajya'. Offering support in various sectors, he commended BJP's governance. Chhattisgarh's new leadership claims fulfillment of promises and outlines future industrial policies, promoting rapid development alongside Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has lauded the anti-Naxalite operations carried out by the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, describing them as steps toward establishing 'Ram Rajya'.

Yadav pledged full support to the newly formed Chhattisgarh state, emphasizing the benefits of having 'double engine' governments, meaning BJP rule both at the state and central levels.

The Chief Minister noted significant progress in Chhattisgarh since the BJP took control from Congress, with significant strides in industrialization and economic policy. This development aims to maximize the region's potential while fulfilling BJP's electoral promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

