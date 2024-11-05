Left Menu

FIR Lodged Against Shiv Sena MLA for Offensive Remarks

An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut for allegedly making offensive remarks against rival leader Suvarna Karanje. The remarks were made at a public event in Vikhroli, Mumbai, and went viral on social media. Police action followed a complaint by Karanje.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut, the brother of party leader Sanjay Raut, for allegedly making offensive remarks against rival leader Suvarna Karanje, according to an official.

The comments were made during an event at Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli, Mumbai. A video of the incident has gained traction on social media. Following a complaint by Karanje, police filed a case against Sunil Raut under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including section 79 pertaining to the insult of a woman's modesty.

With Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20 and vote counting set for November 23, the case has added tension to the political contest in the Vikhroli assembly seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

