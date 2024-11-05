CPI(M) Questions Adivasi Exclusion in Jharkhand UCC Plan

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has raised serious concerns regarding the exclusion of Adivasis from the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand. In a statement released on Monday, CPI(M) politburo member Subhashini Ali criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for lacking clarity on how the UCC will affect Adivasi rights.

The announcement from the BJP's Sankalp Patra has sparked tense political exchanges, with Shah pledging to implement the UCC while excluding Adivasis. The BJP claims this is in sync with preserving Adivasi traditions concerning marriage, divorce, and property, amidst charges of pandering for votes. Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh mentioned concerns over Bangladeshi infiltration and its impact on national security, criticizing the governments in Jharkhand and Bengal for allegedly sheltering illegal migrants.

With Jharkhand assembly elections just around the corner, these issues have intensified the political atmosphere. The 'Mahagathbandhan' coalition, comprising JMM, Congress, RJD, and left parties, will contest the elections unified. Amid the backdrop of rising violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Ali also defended the state's new administration against accusations that they have lost control, arguing that the central government retains significant authority over security matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)