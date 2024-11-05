Maharashtra Polls Set for Fierce Competition Amidst Alliances' Internal Rift
The BJP's General Secretary, Vinod Tawde, is optimistic about the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, emphasizing unity for national interest. Meanwhile, internal conflicts within alliances emerge as three MVA rebels refuse to withdraw, intensifying the political atmosphere.
- Country:
- India
In the political theater of Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary, Vinod Tawde, expressed strong confidence that the Mahayuti alliance will prevail in the upcoming state assembly elections. Tawde is rallying for a coalition that includes the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
During a press briefing on Monday as part of the election campaign, Tawde criticised opposition attempts at societal division, asserting that those supporting national interests are poised to endorse Mahayuti. He dismissed concerns over 'Vote Jihad', emphasizing voters' awareness and commitment to the alliance's development agenda.
The electoral battleground is further complicated by defiance within the opposition's camp, as three rebel candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) resist withdrawal pressure ahead of the polls, setting up potential intra-alliance conflicts. The stage is set for contentious contests in key constituencies with nominations now closed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Halts NCPCR's Directive on Madrassas
SC stays communication of child rights body NCPCR on shifting of students of unrecognised madrassas to government schools.
Supreme Court Halts NCPCR's Mandate on Madrassas
International Firearms Trail Uncovered in NCP Leader's Assassination
NCP Unveils Star Campaigners for Maharashtra Assembly Elections