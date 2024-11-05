Left Menu

Maharashtra Polls Set for Fierce Competition Amidst Alliances' Internal Rift

The BJP's General Secretary, Vinod Tawde, is optimistic about the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, emphasizing unity for national interest. Meanwhile, internal conflicts within alliances emerge as three MVA rebels refuse to withdraw, intensifying the political atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:08 IST
BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the political theater of Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary, Vinod Tawde, expressed strong confidence that the Mahayuti alliance will prevail in the upcoming state assembly elections. Tawde is rallying for a coalition that includes the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

During a press briefing on Monday as part of the election campaign, Tawde criticised opposition attempts at societal division, asserting that those supporting national interests are poised to endorse Mahayuti. He dismissed concerns over 'Vote Jihad', emphasizing voters' awareness and commitment to the alliance's development agenda.

The electoral battleground is further complicated by defiance within the opposition's camp, as three rebel candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) resist withdrawal pressure ahead of the polls, setting up potential intra-alliance conflicts. The stage is set for contentious contests in key constituencies with nominations now closed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

