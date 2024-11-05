Maharashtra Polls Set for Fierce Competition Amidst Alliances' Internal Rift

In the political theater of Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary, Vinod Tawde, expressed strong confidence that the Mahayuti alliance will prevail in the upcoming state assembly elections. Tawde is rallying for a coalition that includes the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

During a press briefing on Monday as part of the election campaign, Tawde criticised opposition attempts at societal division, asserting that those supporting national interests are poised to endorse Mahayuti. He dismissed concerns over 'Vote Jihad', emphasizing voters' awareness and commitment to the alliance's development agenda.

The electoral battleground is further complicated by defiance within the opposition's camp, as three rebel candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) resist withdrawal pressure ahead of the polls, setting up potential intra-alliance conflicts. The stage is set for contentious contests in key constituencies with nominations now closed.

(With inputs from agencies.)