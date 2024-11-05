Handshake Controversy Heats Up Palakkad By-Poll: Sarin's Campaign Sparks Debate

In the political theatre of the Palakkad by-poll, CPI(M)-backed candidate P Sarin has initiated a 'handshake campaign' to draw attention to a recent fall-out with his former party colleague Rahul Mamkootathil.

The incident, which has captivated local audiences, unfolded at a wedding event where Mamkootathil and Congress MP Shafi Parambil chose not to greet Sarin with a handshake. This gesture, captured by TV cameras, has since ignited a spirited debate among Palakkad's residents.

Sarin insists the campaign aims to assess public sentiment and challenges Mamkootathil's actions as setting a poor precedent. Meanwhile, the by-poll, originally scheduled for mid-November, has been postponed to accommodate the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)