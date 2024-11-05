Handshake Controversy Heats Up Palakkad By-Poll: Sarin's Campaign Sparks Debate
P Sarin, an independent candidate backed by CPI(M), launched a 'handshake campaign' after being snubbed by rival Rahul Mamkootathil. The incident, recorded on television, has stirred discussions in Palakkad. Sarin questions whether Mamkootathil’s behavior is worth emulating and criticizes UDF candidates' conduct.
In the political theatre of the Palakkad by-poll, CPI(M)-backed candidate P Sarin has initiated a 'handshake campaign' to draw attention to a recent fall-out with his former party colleague Rahul Mamkootathil.
The incident, which has captivated local audiences, unfolded at a wedding event where Mamkootathil and Congress MP Shafi Parambil chose not to greet Sarin with a handshake. This gesture, captured by TV cameras, has since ignited a spirited debate among Palakkad's residents.
Sarin insists the campaign aims to assess public sentiment and challenges Mamkootathil's actions as setting a poor precedent. Meanwhile, the by-poll, originally scheduled for mid-November, has been postponed to accommodate the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival.
