Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Spearhead Development Initiatives in Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi, a leader in Congress, will attend the DISHA meeting in Raebareli, focusing on various public welfare issues. This is his first official interaction with local officials since becoming an MP, and he will also inaugurate a beautification project and lay roads' foundation stones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:51 IST
Rahul Gandhi to Spearhead Development Initiatives in Raebareli
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is making a significant mark in his constituency of Raebareli. On Tuesday, he will attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, participating actively in various local events aimed at development.

Upon arrival in Raebareli this morning, Gandhi immediately proceeded to unveil the beautification project at the Degree College intersection, a key initiative undertaken by the municipal corporation. The event was backed by the presence of UP Congress president Ajay Rai.

In addition to these engagements, Gandhi will lay the foundation stone for roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The DISHA meeting will address important public welfare issues, including MGNREGA and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, marking Gandhi's first official meeting with local officials since his election as MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024