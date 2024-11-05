Rahul Gandhi to Spearhead Development Initiatives in Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is making a significant mark in his constituency of Raebareli. On Tuesday, he will attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, participating actively in various local events aimed at development.

Upon arrival in Raebareli this morning, Gandhi immediately proceeded to unveil the beautification project at the Degree College intersection, a key initiative undertaken by the municipal corporation. The event was backed by the presence of UP Congress president Ajay Rai.

In addition to these engagements, Gandhi will lay the foundation stone for roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The DISHA meeting will address important public welfare issues, including MGNREGA and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, marking Gandhi's first official meeting with local officials since his election as MP.

