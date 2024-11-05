Democrats Expected to Retain Rhode Island House Seats
Democrats are set to retain both U.S. House seats in Rhode Island. Rep. Gabe Amo and Rep. Seth Magaziner are seeking reelection against Republican challengers. Amo's platform focuses on social issues and protecting government benefits, while Magaziner targets economic and healthcare reforms.
Democrats are poised to hold onto both U.S. House seats in Rhode Island as the Tuesday election approaches. Sitting representatives Gabe Amo and Seth Magaziner are widely expected to win reelection despite facing opposition.
In the 1st Congressional District, Rep. Gabe Amo, the first Black representative from Rhode Island, is facing Republican Allen Waters. Amo's priorities include addressing gun violence, safeguarding reproductive freedoms, and defending Social Security and Medicare from cuts. Waters, meanwhile, supports gun rights and advocates for ending government involvement in student loans.
In the 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Seth Magaziner is challenged by Republican Steve Corvi. Magaziner, who succeeded Jim Langevin last year, has pushed for prescription drug price reductions and expanded healthcare access. Corvi, who is new to politics, focuses on a merit-based immigration system and strengthening ties with Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian American Republicans Criticize Kamala Harris' Policies
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings
Republicans Reignite Early Voting With Trump's Support
Republicans Seek Supreme Court Intervention on Pennsylvania Ballot Ruling
Republicans Challenge Pennsylvania Ballot Ruling in Supreme Court