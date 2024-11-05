Democrats Expected to Retain Rhode Island House Seats

Democrats are poised to hold onto both U.S. House seats in Rhode Island as the Tuesday election approaches. Sitting representatives Gabe Amo and Seth Magaziner are widely expected to win reelection despite facing opposition.

In the 1st Congressional District, Rep. Gabe Amo, the first Black representative from Rhode Island, is facing Republican Allen Waters. Amo's priorities include addressing gun violence, safeguarding reproductive freedoms, and defending Social Security and Medicare from cuts. Waters, meanwhile, supports gun rights and advocates for ending government involvement in student loans.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Seth Magaziner is challenged by Republican Steve Corvi. Magaziner, who succeeded Jim Langevin last year, has pushed for prescription drug price reductions and expanded healthcare access. Corvi, who is new to politics, focuses on a merit-based immigration system and strengthening ties with Israel.

